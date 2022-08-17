The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Cut by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $718,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $4,940,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW traded down $5.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.