The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.5% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after buying an additional 972,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,850,000 after acquiring an additional 293,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.44. 36,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,891,951. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $357.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $3,540,211.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,671.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $3,540,211.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,907 shares of company stock valued at $31,820,393 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

