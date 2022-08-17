The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Gap Up to $16.47

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.47, but opened at $17.00. The Pennant Group shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 24 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNTG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of The Pennant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $45,651.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

