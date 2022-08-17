The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.79 million.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

PNTG opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNTG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded The Pennant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $45,651.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,370,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 143,803 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 128,548 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth about $1,074,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 146.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 56,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 52,985 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

