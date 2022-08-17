The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 24,900 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $166,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,637,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,617,510.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $103,810.49.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of Oncology Institute stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,502. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.

Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,137,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,375,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $3,732,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 395,977 shares during the period.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

