The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 24,900 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $166,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,637,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,617,510.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $103,810.49.
Oncology Institute Stock Performance
Shares of Oncology Institute stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,502. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.
Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
About Oncology Institute
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncology Institute (TOI)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.