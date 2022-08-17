The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Short Interest Update

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Honest from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital cut Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Honest Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.92. Honest has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.74 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honest will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Honest news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $51,585.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,319.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 33,526 shares of company stock worth $106,394 over the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 386.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,397,880 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,549,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after buying an additional 704,415 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honest in the fourth quarter valued at $3,848,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Honest by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 666,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 437,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at $898,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

