The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 16,588 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 249,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after buying an additional 154,345 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.50.

HD stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.95. The company had a trading volume of 85,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,817. The company has a market capitalization of $333.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

