The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.50.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $325.56. 71,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,817. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

