The Graph Reaches Market Cap of $843.89 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. The Graph has a market capitalization of $843.89 million and approximately $185.46 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Graph has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,324.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00128938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00034706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00066822 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 coins. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

