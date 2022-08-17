The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Purchased by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,482,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,321 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned 1.24% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $49,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.13. 35,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,861. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

