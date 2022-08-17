The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Down 10.1% in July

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 935,400 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of GAB remained flat at $6.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,347. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,141,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 199,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,799,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,522,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 102,555 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 1,083,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 849,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 115,140 shares during the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

