The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $105,716.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDV. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 31.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Shares of GDV stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 222,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,535. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $27.61.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.