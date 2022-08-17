The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 171,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.91. The company had a trading volume of 69,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,640,668. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $280.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.58.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

