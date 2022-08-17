The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.42.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

