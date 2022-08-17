The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,510,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 395,799 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 23.3% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Newport Trust Co owned about 7.35% of Boeing worth $8,332,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 152.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 543,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

BA stock traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.68. 71,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,271,301. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.90. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

