Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 280 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $140.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

