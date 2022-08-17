Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 61.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.65.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

