Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires New Stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 33,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.24. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $32.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.77%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

