Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 250 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,032,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after buying an additional 1,052,909 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southern by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after buying an additional 758,323 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,314,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Southern by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,816,000 after buying an additional 627,911 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $79.07 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $79.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

