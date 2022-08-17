Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Texas Roadhouse has a payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $97.43.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXRH. Wedbush cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.32.

In other news, Director James R. Zarley bought 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $498,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley purchased 7,069 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,788.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,826 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after purchasing an additional 86,838 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after purchasing an additional 154,302 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,824 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

