Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Terril Brothers Inc. cut its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $2,527,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,144,740,000 after buying an additional 76,051 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ameren news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,630 shares of company stock worth $5,658,552. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameren Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus increased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,970. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

