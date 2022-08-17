Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 2,262 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Terril Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 647,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Plains GP makes up 1.5% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 12,307,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,803,000 after buying an additional 33,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,015,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,084 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,707,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,592,000 after purchasing an additional 39,380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,972,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after purchasing an additional 304,500 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,573,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 552,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Plains GP Price Performance

PAGP stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 50,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,453. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

