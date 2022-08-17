Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 11,800 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Terril Brothers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies comprises approximately 3.0% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc. owned 0.18% of Bausch Health Companies worth $14,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 22,255 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 145,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 59,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Shares of BHC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,073,403. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

