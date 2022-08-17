Terril Brothers Inc. Has $248,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.21. The company had a trading volume of 274,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,836,829. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.