Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Major Shareholder Sells $31,177.63 in Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 6,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $31,177.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,089,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,756.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

On Thursday, August 11th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 432 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $1,944.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,663 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $16,886.43.

On Friday, July 22nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,124 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $5,091.72.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,951 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $13,427.05.

On Monday, July 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,343 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $10,637.22.

On Friday, July 15th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,205 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $14,582.75.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,204 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $14,706.36.

On Thursday, July 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,605 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $27,016.10.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,570 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $16,172.10.

On Monday, June 27th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 11,078 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $55,943.90.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

LLAP stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. 362,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,922. Terran Orbital Co. has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Terran Orbital Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLAP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLAP. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $151,181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Lockheed Martin Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $90,857,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $36,097,000.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.