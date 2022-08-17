Teradyne, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Teradyne has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teradyne has a payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teradyne to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,924. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.24. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $82.97 and a 52-week high of $168.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 287,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.