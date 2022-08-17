TERA (TERA) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

TERA (TERA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. TERA has a market capitalization of $690,842.35 and $4.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TERA has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TERA alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00037381 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org.

Buying and Selling TERA

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.