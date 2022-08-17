Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.27.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 113 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth about $2,587,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.42. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

