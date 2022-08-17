Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Position Lifted by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 214.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $405.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $344.66 and a one year high of $493.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $383.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

