TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TELA Bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for TELA Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TELA. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

TELA Bio Trading Down 11.1 %

NASDAQ TELA opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 278.82% and a negative net margin of 116.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Roberto Cuca bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,435,709 shares in the company, valued at $29,306,597.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Cuca purchased 15,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,892 shares in the company, valued at $191,906. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 534,960 shares of company stock worth $4,010,220. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TELA Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in TELA Bio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 77,762 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in TELA Bio by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,367 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,853,000.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

