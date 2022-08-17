Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of THQ opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15.

Institutional Trading of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

