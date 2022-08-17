Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.07.

Shares of TSE TECK.B traded up C$0.11 on Wednesday, hitting C$44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,974. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$24.84 and a 12-month high of C$57.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$40.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.44.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

