TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Marshall Witt Sells 909 Shares

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $93,654.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,737.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $83,309.85.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $86,859.50.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE SNX traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $103.12. 310,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,195. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.81.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,644,000 after acquiring an additional 432,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,231,000 after acquiring an additional 59,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,110,000 after purchasing an additional 64,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45,442 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after buying an additional 1,362,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.11.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

