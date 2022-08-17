TD Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,391,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,016,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.26. The stock had a trading volume of 230,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,869. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.02 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

