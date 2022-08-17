TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,266,319 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,360,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,266,319 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 1.0% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $1,103,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.11. The stock had a trading volume of 124,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,207. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average is $74.08.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

