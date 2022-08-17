TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,427,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,162 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $408,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,064,000 after buying an additional 73,713 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,114,591 shares of company stock worth $355,690,328. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $9.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.40. The company had a trading volume of 66,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

