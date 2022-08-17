TD Asset Management Inc. Has $809.71 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,343,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,968,566 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of TC Energy worth $809,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,683,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TRP traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 75,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,306. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $59.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 110.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

