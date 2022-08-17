TD Asset Management Inc. Has $658.61 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,870,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 436,698 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $658,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in BCE by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,073 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,605,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Price Performance

BCE traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,675. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.719 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

