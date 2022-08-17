TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,063 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,063 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Synopsys worth $272,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,821,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Synopsys by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.40. 25,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

