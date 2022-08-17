TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,857,807 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,661 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of NIKE worth $519,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.83. The stock had a trading volume of 194,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.