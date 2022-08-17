TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,408 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Union Pacific worth $482,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.26. The stock had a trading volume of 34,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,713. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

