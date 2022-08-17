Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Boosted by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Target by 1,140.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Target by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $5.58 on Wednesday, reaching $174.61. The company had a trading volume of 307,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,460. The stock has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.39 and a 200-day moving average of $190.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.15.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

