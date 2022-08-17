Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Talaris Therapeutics Price Performance

TALS stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. Talaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott Requadt purchased 9,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $35,415.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Talaris Therapeutics news, Director Francois Nader acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Requadt acquired 9,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,415.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 104,562 shares of company stock valued at $383,766 in the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talaris Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,950,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,672,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 75,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

TALS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Talaris Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Talaris Therapeutics to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink downgraded Talaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

