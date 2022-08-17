Talanx (ETR:TLX) PT Set at €49.90 by Berenberg Bank

Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) has been given a €49.90 ($50.92) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Talanx in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Talanx Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ETR:TLX opened at €35.66 ($36.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.12. Talanx has a 1 year low of €33.44 ($34.12) and a 1 year high of €44.42 ($45.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.50.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

