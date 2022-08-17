Tadpole Finance Trading Up 8.7% This Week (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00008993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $6,002.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002291 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013471 BTC.
Tadpole Finance Coin Profile
Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 565,222 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b.
Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance
