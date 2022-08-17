TABOO TOKEN Tops 24 Hour Volume of $148,101.00 (TABOO)

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. TABOO TOKEN has a market capitalization of $19.06 million and $148,101.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TABOO TOKEN has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One TABOO TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002385 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00037323 BTC.
About TABOO TOKEN
TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2.
Buying and Selling TABOO TOKEN
Receive News & Updates for TABOO TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TABOO TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.