TaaS 1-Day Volume Tops $762.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (TAAS) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last week, TaaS has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,426.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004290 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00128562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00034634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00066551 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TaaS

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

