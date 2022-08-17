T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. T2 Biosystems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

Shares of TTOO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,363,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,257,274. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T2 Biosystems stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in T2 Biosystems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) by 1,763.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of T2 Biosystems worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

