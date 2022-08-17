Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Takes Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Nielsen by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,873,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,622,000 after buying an additional 10,814,521 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth about $69,462,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,431,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,887 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,543,000. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,061,000.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen Trading Down 0.3 %

NLSN traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.49. 94,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.34. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50.

Nielsen Dividend Announcement

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Nielsen Profile

(Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.