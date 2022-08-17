Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Takes $585,000 Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 37,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,981. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

